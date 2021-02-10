UrduPoint.com
College Principal Assigned To Compile Rajanpur Gazetteer

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Ahmer Naik Wednesday assigned the task of compiling Rajanpur district gazetteer to principal postgraduate college Dr. Shakeel Pitafi and ordered all departments to provide information to the him within three days.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss new gazetteer, DC said that the district gazetteer is a compilation of history that is considered most important as it also serves as reference for historians, academicians, teachers and students.

The gazetteer encompasses geography of the district, people living there, their social, literary and political inclinations and practices besides the role of the departments in governance, and their performance, Ahmer said.

He directed all heads of different departments to provide all information to Dr. Shakeel within three days to ensure that the task is completed as early as possible.

ADCR Zahoor Hussain Bhutta, ADCG Zubair Ejaz, DSP M. Khalid and heads of district government departments attended the meeting.

