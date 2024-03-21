College Principal, Staff Face Disciplinary Action On Various Complaints
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training took disciplinary action against the Principal and other officials of Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-7/3, following substantiated allegations of harassment and misconduct.
According to a notification, the accused officers, including Aftab Tariq, Principal of the College, along with Ms Umme Rubab Headmistress, Mateen Ahmed Acting Principal and Ms Khalida Asif ex-Drawing & Disbursing Officer have been made dysfunctional from their positions of authority.
Furthermore, they have been barred from holding any future administrative roles within the educational department.
The move comes in response to a joint complaint lodged by four daily-wage female teachers of IMCB F-7/3 in October 2023.
Madad Ali Sindhi, the former minister, demonstrated swift attention to the matter, directing the education ministry to form an inquiry committee to investigate the allegations against the accused officers.
The inquiry committee facilitated a hearing for the victimized teachers on October 25, 2023, providing them with an opportunity to voice their grievances and concerns.
The inquiry report, dated December 4, 2023, highlighted Aftab Tariq's disregard for established procedures and his unilateral decision-making, leading to chaos and embarrassment within the ministry. It was alarming when Aftab Tariq's issued illegal verbal orders for the termination of all daily-wage teachers, that further worsening tensions among staff members.
The inquiry committee's findings substantiated the claims of harassment and the ministry has directed the Federal Directorate of Education to disfunction the accused officers from their administrative positions.
Warning letters have already been issued to them. The warning letter issued to Aftab Tariq cited evidence of autocratic behavior, harassment, and misuse of authority.
The investigation revealed troubling signs of a narcissistic personality of Aftab Tariq, characterized by bursts of anger and inappropriate conduct towards employees.
The Ministry has directed the Federal Directorate of Education to ensure compliance with the disciplinary measures and submit a report within 48 hours.
