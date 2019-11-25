UrduPoint.com
College Professor Case;Two More Students Arrested

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:31 PM

In a swift move after Punjab government took notice of a video viral on social media showing a professor being beaten by students in Multan,police on Monday arrested two more students to prosecute them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :In a swift move after Punjab government took notice of a video viral on social media showing a professor being beaten by students in Multan,police on Monday arrested two more students to prosecute them.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken serious notice of the matter and Punjab parliamentary secretary on human rights Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh visited the cantonment police station Sunday last along with complainant Prof. Ejaz, a private college teacher.

Talking to APP by phone, Mahindar Pal Singh reiterated government's resolve to prosecute those involved in the offense against the teacher.

The professor had reported the matter to police in the first week of November 2019 and main accused, Hamza was arrested shortly afterward. However, Hamza was able to secure bail after the college professor forgave the students.

The college professor, however, again approached police when some students started taunting and teasing him. And later, they also uploaded the video of the incident on social media.

The college professor was under immense mental agony and developed high blood pressure, the minority MPA Mahindar Pal Singh said.

He stressed on awareness among students that they have to respect their teachers and this awareness should begin from their homes first. Parents should tell their kids to respect teachers,he added.

In a video uploaded on social media platforms, Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said that he had visited the cantonment police station Sunday last and senior police officials were there who heard the complainant patiently and then the professor identified the offenders through video.

Multan cantonment police said, they have arrested two more students including Ahmad Kamal, the brother of main accused Hamza and Muhammad Hassan. They both would be produced before the court on Tuesday, police said.

Meanwhile, Netizens expressed their resentment in comments on social media platforms and stressed on punishment to students.

A person Sahil Jani in his comment said "human born every day but humanity is scant".

Another who identified himself as M. Ali said that government should apprehend them and beat them the way they did to professor.

Rishah Ansari said, how people could be so cruel while Mahrukh Fatima also condemned those involved.

