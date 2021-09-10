College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

(@fidahassanain)

A local TV reports that a committee set up for inquiry of sexual harassment of a female student at the hands of a male professor in MAO College has found that the teacher indeed compelled the girl pupil to meet him for raising grades in exams.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2021) A professor of a public college in Lahore has been found guilty of sexually harassing a female student, a preliminary report quoted by a local private tv said on Friday.

The male lecturer at MAO College sent inappropriate text messages to his female student and coerced her into meeting outside of the college using the temptation of giving her extra marks.

The committee led by the college principal recommended in his report that the lecturer should be barred from being transferred to any female college as he posed a threat of harassment.

The principal said that in any society, the teacher is supposed to be the role model, and thus such incidents are disappointing.

Tthe college principal constituted a four-member probe committee and said that it was an immoral act to harass a female student on her complaint.