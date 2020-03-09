College Professor Killed In Islamabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A college professor was killed by unidentified persons in Ferozwala on Monday afternoon.
According to the police, some unidentified assailants opened fires on Zulfiqar who was professor at Kamonke college and managed to escape from the scene, a private news channel reported.
Old family feud behind the incident was told by the police sources.
Police took the body into custody and shifted it to Mayo Hospital Lahore for autopsy.