College professor killed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A college professor was killed by unidentified persons in Ferozwala on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, some unidentified assailants opened fires on Zulfiqar who was professor at Kamonke college and managed to escape from the scene, a private news channel reported.

Old family feud behind the incident was told by the police sources.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to Mayo Hospital Lahore for autopsy.