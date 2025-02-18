College scandal: ATC indicts TikToker for inciting public unrest through false claims

Open Menu

February 18, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted TikToker Sarah Khan for allegedly inciting public unrest by falsely claiming to be the mother of an alleged rape victim from a private college in Lahore.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, during which the accused was brought from jail and presented before the court.

The court formally framed charges against her, to which she pleaded not guilty and contended to contest the case.

Following her plea, the court directed the prosecution to produce witnesses for testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for February 22.

The Gulberg police station had registered a case against Khan under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The case stems from a widely circulated video on social media in which the TikToker claimed to be the mother of a student allegedly assaulted at a private college in Lahore. The video sparked panic and outrage among students, leading to protests and disorder at the institution.

The police alleged that the video was fabricated to gain social media attention, with false claims aimed at stirring emotions and spreading misinformation.

