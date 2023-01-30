College student attacked, injured in Bourewala

About a dozen armed men allegedly tortured a student of third-year class by batons at gate of the local Government College, police said

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :About a dozen armed men allegedly tortured a student of third-year class by batons at gate of the local Government College, police said.

The accused men also resorted to aerial firing causing panic among the students, while the victim was shifted to the hospital.

The reason for the manhandling of the student was stated to have old scuffle between the victim and one of the attackers for the past few days.

The injured student named Muhammad Awais, student of third-year, resident of suburban village 505/EB was reportedly staying along with his fellows at the college gate situated at Multan road.

In the meantime, about the said number of people, whose identity is yet to be revealed by police, came out and started thrashing the student leaving him badly injured. Later, they opened fire as they were equipped with arms.

It caused a stampede among the students waiting for shuttles to move back to their homes. Model Town Police started action after registering First Information Report (FIR).