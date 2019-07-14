College Student Commits Suicide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A second-year student committed suicide, in the area of Sadar police station Faisalabad.
Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Bilal s/o Mushtaq, resident of Chak No.109-RB Roda was upset over some unknown reasons and he ended his life by shooting himself in his chest.
The police took his body into custody and started investigation.