College Student Commits Suicide

Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

College student commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A second-year student committed suicide, in the area of Sadar police station Faisalabad.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Bilal s/o Mushtaq, resident of Chak No.109-RB Roda was upset over some unknown reasons and he ended his life by shooting himself in his chest.

The police took his body into custody and started investigation.

