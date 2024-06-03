Open Menu

College Teachers Elect New Central Body

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

College teachers elect new central body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), Dr. Fida Ul Mustafa, Monday announced the unopposed election results of the central body of FGCTA, set to serve a two-year term.

The announcement highlighted a leadership team composed of distinguished professors dedicated to advocating for the rights of the teaching community.

Dr. Rahima Rehman, an Assistant Professor at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2, has been elected as the President of FGCTA.

The role of Senior Vice President has been given to Professor Farhan Azam, an Assistant Professor from Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) Sihala. Ms. Tasneem Akhter Mir, an Associate Professor at IMCG (PG) G-10/4, has been elected as Vice President.

The General Secretary position has been secured by Tahir Bhatti, a lecturer at IMCB H-9. Danish Yaseen, a lecturer at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, has been elected as Joint Secretary.

The Finance Secretary role is now held by Zubair Uddin Memon, an Assistant Professor at IMCB F-10/4. Ms. Anum Kaleem, a lecturer at IMCG (PG) F-7/2, has been appointed as Press Secretary.

Dr. Fida Ul Mustafa said that the newly elected central body was expected to vigorously advocate for the rights and interests of college teachers, ensuring that their voices were not only heard but also that their invaluable contributions were duly acknowledged.

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner Islamabad From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Ciph ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case

42 minutes ago
 Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

2 hours ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

4 hours ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

4 hours ago
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

4 hours ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan