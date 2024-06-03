College Teachers Elect New Central Body
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA), Dr. Fida Ul Mustafa, Monday announced the unopposed election results of the central body of FGCTA, set to serve a two-year term.
The announcement highlighted a leadership team composed of distinguished professors dedicated to advocating for the rights of the teaching community.
Dr. Rahima Rehman, an Assistant Professor at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2, has been elected as the President of FGCTA.
The role of Senior Vice President has been given to Professor Farhan Azam, an Assistant Professor from Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) Sihala. Ms. Tasneem Akhter Mir, an Associate Professor at IMCG (PG) G-10/4, has been elected as Vice President.
The General Secretary position has been secured by Tahir Bhatti, a lecturer at IMCB H-9. Danish Yaseen, a lecturer at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, has been elected as Joint Secretary.
The Finance Secretary role is now held by Zubair Uddin Memon, an Assistant Professor at IMCB F-10/4. Ms. Anum Kaleem, a lecturer at IMCG (PG) F-7/2, has been appointed as Press Secretary.
Dr. Fida Ul Mustafa said that the newly elected central body was expected to vigorously advocate for the rights and interests of college teachers, ensuring that their voices were not only heard but also that their invaluable contributions were duly acknowledged.
