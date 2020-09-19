College, two wheat grinding units sealed on violations

District administration sealed an educational institute for ignoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to COVID-19

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration sealed an educational institute for ignoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to COVID-19.

Assistant Commissioner Rana Muhammad Shoaib visited Ideal Degree College Basti Muharan.

The college administration was found careless regarding COVID-19 precautions. He sealed college on violation of SOPs. Similarly, he also sealed two wheat grinding units as their owners were found selling flour expensively. FIRs were also registered against the two owners namely Jaam Mazhar , resident of Talairi Bypass, and Abdur Rauf, resident of Tibbi Kareemabad.