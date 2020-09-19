UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

College, Two Wheat Grinding Units Sealed On Violations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 10:52 PM

College, two wheat grinding units sealed on violations

District administration sealed an educational institute for ignoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to COVID-19

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration sealed an educational institute for ignoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to COVID-19.

Assistant Commissioner Rana Muhammad Shoaib visited Ideal Degree College Basti Muharan.

The college administration was found careless regarding COVID-19 precautions. He sealed college on violation of SOPs. Similarly, he also sealed two wheat grinding units as their owners were found selling flour expensively. FIRs were also registered against the two owners namely Jaam Mazhar , resident of Talairi Bypass, and Abdur Rauf, resident of Tibbi Kareemabad.

Related Topics

Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes: ..

4 minutes ago

Govt not taking opposition's APC seriously: Shafqa ..

4 minutes ago

One missing as torrential rain hits southern Franc ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Armed Forces participates multinational m ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Missile Carriers Break O ..

1 hour ago

GGS aims to make government transparent, accountab ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.