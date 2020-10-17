UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

College Van Driver For Raping Student

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:07 PM

College van driver for raping student

Police have arrested a college van driver and his assistant for allegedly raping a girl student after abducting her two days ago

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a college van driver and his assistant for allegedly raping a girl student after abducting her two days ago.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi said van driver Dilfaraz and his assistant Imran alias Mani kidnapped a student of a private college and took her towards Daska Road.

The driver allegedly raped the girl student in her van while Imran performed the guard duty.

The DPO said the police have registered a case and investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Student Driver Road Van Daska

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police records over 21,000 violations agai ..

23 minutes ago

Saim Ayub’s all-round performance inspires Sindh ..

35 minutes ago

COVID-19 pandemic exposes the fragility of our foo ..

1 hour ago

Nine arrested over France teacher beheading

1 minute ago

Supporters of Iraq's PMF Attack Kurdistan Democrat ..

1 minute ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrated the 8t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.