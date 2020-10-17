College van driver for raping student

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a college van driver and his assistant for allegedly raping a girl student after abducting her two days ago.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi said van driver Dilfaraz and his assistant Imran alias Mani kidnapped a student of a private college and took her towards Daska Road.

The driver allegedly raped the girl student in her van while Imran performed the guard duty.

The DPO said the police have registered a case and investigations were underway.