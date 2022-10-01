UrduPoint.com

College Van-truck Collision In Hafizabad Claims Drivers' Live, Injured 15 Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :A bus driver was killed on the spot while 15 girl students sustained serious injuries after a truck rammed into a school bus near Jalalpur road in Hafizabad on Saturday.

As per details, Rescue sources informed that the accident occurred on Jalalpur road of Hafizabad when a speeding truck and a local school bus collided with each other in which the driver of the bus lost his life on the spot, a private news channels reported.

Rescue officials rushed to the site after receiving the information and shifted the injured students to a hospital for medical treatment.

The condition of three girl students was said to be critical.

The college bus was travelling from Khanpur to Hafizabad when incident occurred, rescue officials added.

