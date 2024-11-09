Colleges in DI Khan, Waziristan issued high security alert

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Higher education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following directives from the Home Department has issued a high security alert to the educational institutions in Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan.

A notification on Saturday directed the educational institutions in these districts for ensuring extra security measures in the wake of possible security threats.

It said that the authorities of institutions concerned should extend complete cooperation to the district administration and law enforcers in ensuring extra security, adding that educational institutions could also demand extra security cover for their respective institutions.

The notification was issued to Government Degree College No-2, Government Degree College Paharpur and Purwa.

In Waziristan, the notification issued a security alert to government degree colleges for male and female students in Darandaza, Wana and Jandola.