Open Menu

Colleges In DI Khan, Waziristan Issued High Security Alert

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Colleges in DI Khan, Waziristan issued high security alert

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Higher education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following directives from the Home Department has issued a high security alert to the educational institutions in Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan.

A notification on Saturday directed the educational institutions in these districts for ensuring extra security measures in the wake of possible security threats.

It said that the authorities of institutions concerned should extend complete cooperation to the district administration and law enforcers in ensuring extra security, adding that educational institutions could also demand extra security cover for their respective institutions.

The notification was issued to Government Degree College No-2, Government Degree College Paharpur and Purwa.

In Waziristan, the notification issued a security alert to government degree colleges for male and female students in Darandaza, Wana and Jandola.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Alert Male Dera Ismail Khan Wana From Government

Recent Stories

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

5 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

20 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

21 hours ago
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

21 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

21 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

21 hours ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

21 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan