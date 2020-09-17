Colleges Of Matiari District Closed After 8 Employees Tested Positive For COVID-19
Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:07 PM
Sindh Education Department on Thursday closed different colleges of Matiari district after eight employees including a principal and two professors were tested positive for COVID-19
According to health department sources, eight employees of Matiari, Hala and New Saeedabad colleges have been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.
The principal of New Saeedabad college, two professors and a clerk of girls college Hala are among the infected persons, health department sources disclosed.
Education Department authorities, after receiving reports of COVID-19 cases, have decided to close down all colleges concerned which will be opened after taking required measures by the education and health departments.