Colleges Of Peshawar Metropolitan Get Buses

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Tuesday said that four buses each has been provided to City District Degree College and Municipal Inter College Shahi Bagh due to help extended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali.

He expressed these views in a ceremony held to hand over buses to educational institutions here in Governor Houses.

He said that three buses were provided to social welfare department for children with disabilities which was proof of competency of KP Government.

Mayor Peshawar said that governor was making incessant efforts to address issues of people and to develop the provinces.

He also praised efforts of KP Governor to empower local government representatives and strengthen local government system.

It is worth mentioning that last week Governor announced to provide buses to educational institutions that are under Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar.

The ceremony among others was attended by KP Governor, caretaker ministers, principals and students of both colleges.

