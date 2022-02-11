Colleges, schools to remain close on February 13

Commissioner Bannu, Muhammad Zubair Khan Friday announced closure of educational institutions in Bannu on February 13 due to re-polling of local government elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Muhammad Zubair Khan Friday announced closure of educational institutions in Bannu on February 13 due to re-polling of local government elections.

All the private and public sector colleges and schools would be closed due to re-polling of local government election that would be held on February 13 following directives of Election Commission, said an official statement issued by Office of Deputy Commissioner Bannu.