Colleges, schools to remain closed till May 17 due to spike in coronavirus cases

In view of decision of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) regarding deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in the province, all public and private sector educational institutions including colleges and schools will remain closed for 21 days with effect from April 27 to May 17, 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :In view of decision of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) regarding deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in the province, all public and private sector educational institutions including colleges and schools will remain closed for 21 days with effect from April 27 to May 17, 2021.

As per the notification, physical classes in all universities, colleges and schools of Hyderabad district will remain suspended till May 17, 2021.

The teaching staff have been directed to continue online/home based teaching- learning activities to cove up the loss of academic time while headmasters and principals of schools and colleges were directed to ensure presence of essential staff to maintain cleanliness and regular upkeep of the educational institutions.