Colleges to have WoP with names of prominent ex students in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Wall of Pride (WoP) carrying Names of former students who are posted at prominent positions or retired from services will be designed at colleges of South Punjab to highlight its high achievers in practical lives.

Under an interactive of the Higher Education Department (HED) South Punjab, data of ex-students will be collected by a committee of senior faculty members led by the principals of the colleges in this connection.

Official sources at HED told APP on Monday that the names of the students would be displayed on the WOP designed at a conspicuous place in the college which is noticeable to a maximum number of visitors.

The HED directed DPI, Director and Deputy Director Colleges to convey the principals of all the colleges of the region, the sources said and added that personalities names will be selected for WoP from different walks of life including award winners, education, health, bureaucracy, judiciary, armed forces, writers, poets, players, artistes, police, CEOs of private companies etc, they explained.

The listing of the names will be a continuous process, they said and added that services of the ex-students would be utilized to uplift the standard of their Alma Metres.