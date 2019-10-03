UrduPoint.com
Collision Among Motorbikes Kills One, Leaves Four Other Injured

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Collision among motorbikes kills one, leaves four other injured

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :One person was killed while four others injured as two motorcycles collided at Dherh Chuk 29 located in Sangla Hill on Thursday morning.

According to police sources the incident occurred due to overtaking as one of the motorbike rider was trying to overtake when it collided with other one that was coming from opposite side, reported a private news channel.

The sources said the incident claimed a person's life on the spot while left four injured, adding, the body and the injured were shifted to a hospital.

