Collision between ambulance and truck leaves four people dead: Rescue Service

The rescue workers say that dead and injured belong to the same family while the injured are in critical condition.

KHANEWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) At least four people killed and three others injured after a truck collided with an ambulance in Khanewal here on Saturday.

The tragic incident took place at Motorway M-4 due to over speeding when a family was taking a body of their relative to their native city Mansehra from Karachi.

“Four people were killed and three others injured after collision between truck and ambulance,” said an rescue worker while talking to UrduPoint.

“We reached here at the spot soon as we came to know about the incident,” he further said, adding that they shifted the injured to nearby hospital in Khanewal District.

He said the deceased were also shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Khanewal. Injured and dead both were from the same family.

“The situation is that the rest of three injured are in critical condition,” they added.