Collision Between Two Motorcycles Claims 2 Lives Including A Woman

Published October 06, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Collision between two motorcycles claims 2 lives including a woman

At least two persons including a woman were killed and two other were injured in a collision between two motorcycles in the wee hours of Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :At least two persons including a woman were killed and two other were injured in a collision between two motorcycles in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to details, the accident occurred near village Chekhan on Tank Road within the limits of Sadar Police Station.

As a result, A collision between two motorcycles Ghulam Qadir S/O Hasan Gull was riding on one motorcycle while a woman riding on the other motorcycle was killed on the spot, while Fazal Amin and Ashafaq Baloch were wounded in the accident.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Sadar police station has registered a preliminary report of the incident and started investigation.

