Collision Between Two Motorcycles Claims Life Of Youth In Chiniot
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) At least one person was killed and four injured when two motorcycles collided in Chiniot on Saturday.
According to private news channels, the rescue 1122 said that the accident occurred at the chiniot road in chiniot where a youth was killed when his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle.
In this incident four injured while two persons were in critical situation.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby Hospital.
