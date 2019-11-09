Collision Claims A Life, Injures Two In Gujar Khan
Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :A youth was killed while two other sustained minor injuries as a truck hit a motorcycle at Mandra Chakwal Road near Gujar Khan in wee hours on Saturday morning.
According to rescue officials the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of the motorcycle rider as he was coming from the wrong side in speed.
The body and the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process, a private news channel reported.
The body of the deceased was handed over to heirs after the postmortem, they said.