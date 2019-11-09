Collision claims a life, injures two in Gujar Khan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :A youth was killed while two other sustained minor injuries as a truck hit a motorcycle at Mandra Chakwal Road near Gujar Khan in wee hours on Saturday morning.

According to rescue officials the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of the motorcycle rider as he was coming from the wrong side in speed.

The body and the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process, a private news channel reported.

The body of the deceased was handed over to heirs after the postmortem, they said.