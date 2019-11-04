Collision Claims One Life, Injures Other Two In Lahore
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A youth was killed while two other sustained minor injuries as a truck hit a motorcycle near Shahdra Town in Lahore Monday morning.
According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of the motorcycle rider as he was coming from the wrong side in speed, the body and the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process.
The body of the deceased was handed over to heirs after the postmortem,the sources further said.