Collision Claims One Life, Injures Other Two In Lahore

13 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Collision claims one life, injures other two in Lahore

A youth was killed while two other sustained minor injuries as a truck hit a motorcycle near Shahdra Town in Lahore Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A youth was killed while two other sustained minor injuries as a truck hit a motorcycle near Shahdra Town in Lahore Monday morning.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of the motorcycle rider as he was coming from the wrong side in speed, the body and the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process.

The body of the deceased was handed over to heirs after the postmortem,the sources further said.



