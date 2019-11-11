Collision Claims Three Lives In Abbottabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people were killed while three others critically injured as a truck hit a van in the area of Khokhar Maira located in Abbottabad on Monday morning.
According to rescue sources the ill-fated incident occurred due to the negligence of truck driver as he was coming from the wrong side in speed, the bodies and the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process.
The bodies of the deceased were handed over to heirs after the postmortem, the sources further said.