Collision Claims Three Lives In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:57 AM

Three people were killed while three others critically injured as a truck hit a van in the area of Khokhar Maira located in Abbottabad on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people were killed while three others critically injured as a truck hit a van in the area of Khokhar Maira located in Abbottabad on Monday morning.

According to rescue sources the ill-fated incident occurred due to the negligence of truck driver as he was coming from the wrong side in speed, the bodies and the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to heirs after the postmortem, the sources further said.

