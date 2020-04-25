Collision claims two lives, two injured in Deer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while two others suffered serious injuries when a speedy oil tanker collided with a car near Vaari in Deer on Saturday morning.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Condition of injured was stated serious and were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit while the bodies were handed over to their relatives after postmortem.