UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collision Injures Two Policemen In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Collision injures two policemen in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Two policemen sustained injuries as a truck collided with police van near Gulshan e Maymar Chowk in Karachi on Sunday.

According to police sources the incident occurred due to negligence of the truck driver, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance,they added.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Driver Van Gulshan Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2020 in Pakistan

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

12 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

12 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.