Collision injures two policemen in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Two policemen sustained injuries as a truck collided with police van near Gulshan e Maymar Chowk in Karachi on Sunday.

According to police sources the incident occurred due to negligence of the truck driver, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance,they added.