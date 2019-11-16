Collision leaves 25 injured in Raiwind

At least 25 people were injured as two buses collided near the area of Raiwind in Lahore on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :At least 25 people were injured as two buses collided near the area of Raiwind in Lahore on Saturday morning.

The rescue sources informed that the collision occurred due to over speed and negligence of the bus drivers, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital while the area police had arrested the drivers to initiate the legal process, the sources stated.