UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collision Leaves 25 Injured In Raiwind

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Collision leaves 25 injured in Raiwind

At least 25 people were injured as two buses collided near the area of Raiwind in Lahore on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :At least 25 people were injured as two buses collided near the area of Raiwind in Lahore on Saturday morning.

The rescue sources informed that the collision occurred due to over speed and negligence of the bus drivers, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital while the area police had arrested the drivers to initiate the legal process, the sources stated.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Raiwind Police

Recent Stories

LHC will hear petition against Nawaz Sharif's name ..

11 minutes ago

Australian man survives croc attack by gouging its ..

12 minutes ago

Harden powers shorthanded Rockets past Pacers

12 minutes ago

Bulls lift PSX index by 1605 points to 37,583.89 p ..

13 minutes ago

Queens of Netherlands to come to Pakistan on three ..

32 minutes ago

Unknown Gunmen Attack Bus Convoy With Sri Lankan M ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.