Colonel’s wife becomes top trend on Twitter

People have expressed serious concerns over the incident and demanded strict action against the woman for causing serious damage to the state institutions.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) “Colonel’s wife” has become a top trend on Twitter whereby people are sharing video and pictures of a woman, said to be wife of an army officer, fighting with police on Thursday (today).

The social media users are making different comments and criticizing woman and causing damage to the sanctity of state institution by misbehaving with police officials on a road.

“I am wife of a colonel and remove the hurdles from my way,” the woman cried at police officials standing there.

“I will take strict action against that child of Sobedar,” the woman expressed her anger while addressing to police officials.

Later, she came out of her car, removed the barrier and drum put there to stop the traffic and drove her car by her own.

However, the police officials presented there on duty made complete video of the fight and spread it on Social media that triggered an heated debate about implementation of state laws.

Some say that this country belongs to powerful people and general public called civilians have nothing to do with it.

Others have lauded the police officials for performing their duty with utmost honesty and dedication.

The people are described the whole scene in different words and also demanded action against the woman for causing damage to the state institutions.

There is, however, no response yet from either side as neither the army officials nor any other state authority made any comment over the incident.