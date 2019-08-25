UrduPoint.com
'Colonial Symbols' Now To Make Money Instead Of Costing Millions: PM On Opening Rest Houses To Public

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the government rest houses which used to cost millions of rupees to taxpayers annually would now make money for the government after having been opened to public.

"These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to make money for the government," the prime minister remarked in a tweet.

He also shared a video of the Governor House of Khyber Pakhtunkhw located in Nathiagali that had been opened to public among many others.

Built in 1923, the eight-room magnificent building of the rest house sits over the picturesque mountaintop covering around 76 kanals of land on some 7,922 feet above sea level.

The rest house, dubbed as the most beautiful rest house of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would now be available for the public, following the prime minister's directive to open such buildings to the public.

The revenue to be generated from these buildings would not only be spent for the maintenance and uplift of these buildings, but would support the public exchequer.

