Colonization of industrial estates top priority of govt: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer said that colonization of industrial estates was the first and foremost priority of the government.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation's Board here on Friday.

The board discussed PSIC Employees Welfare Scheme, medical policy, PSIC Hajj Policy and approved other administrative and financial matters.

The board approved the sale of plots in Small Industrial Estates of Jhelum and Taxila, and the PSIC Voluntary Fund Rules 2023. The board also approved the revised PC-I and the renovation work of the business Facilitation Center of the PSIC house.

In the meeting, it was also approved to increase the honorarium of the members of the PSIC Board from Rs 15000 to 25000.

The board directed to send the committee to again review the PSIC Transport Policy.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer while addressing the meeting directed that all the matters and affairs of PSIC should be conducted according to the rules, adding that the process of auction of plots in Jhelum and Taxila should be completed in a transparent manner.

Investors would be given all possible facilities to set up new factories in the industrial estates, he added.

Secretary Industries & Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, MD PSIC, DMD and other Board members participated in the meeting.