UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colonization Of M3 Industrial Estate Would Be Ensured: FIEDMC Chairman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Colonization of M3 Industrial Estate would be ensured: FIEDMC chairman

The hundred per cent colonization of M3 Industrial Estate would be ensured by the end of this year , said Mian Kashif Asfaq, the chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The hundred per cent colonization of M3 Industrial Estate would be ensured by the end of this year , said Mian Kashif Asfaq, the chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

He was addressing a function to present an allotment letter of 5 acres of land for a new, modern and state-of-the-art FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) Complex in M3 Industrial Estate.

Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, the president FCCI, received the allotment letter along with his Executive Committee and newly elected office bearers.

Mian Kashif said the FIEDMC was contemplating to retrieve land from the present allottees who were unable to start immediate construction and it would be transferred to those starting immediate construction.

The retiring allottees would be compensated in the next phase of M3 Industrial Estate which was also ready to be sold out to the potential industrialists.

He said that the government had already expedited process of industrialization with multiple supportive measures, adding that the FIEDMC had credit to complete value addition city in addition to launching M3 Industrial Estate on 4,500 acres of land, Allama Iqbal Industrial City sprawling over 3300 acres while 3,000 acres of land was also acquired for the 2nd phase of M3 industrial estate.

Moreover a business zone had also been conceived in front of M3 which will have a world class Expo Centre to hold regular exhibitions. A technical university and commercial areawould also be developed in collaboration of Germany, he said and added that just infront of the EXPO centre, 5 acres of land has been allocated for the FCCI.

Related Topics

Faisalabad World Business Company Germany Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

19 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

35 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

47 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

57 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.