Colonization of M3 Industrial Estate would be ensured: FIEDMC chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The hundred per cent colonization of M3 Industrial Estate would be ensured by the end of this year , said Mian Kashif Asfaq, the chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

He was addressing a function to present an allotment letter of 5 acres of land for a new, modern and state-of-the-art FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) Complex in M3 Industrial Estate.

Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, the president FCCI, received the allotment letter along with his Executive Committee and newly elected office bearers.

Mian Kashif said the FIEDMC was contemplating to retrieve land from the present allottees who were unable to start immediate construction and it would be transferred to those starting immediate construction.

The retiring allottees would be compensated in the next phase of M3 Industrial Estate which was also ready to be sold out to the potential industrialists.

He said that the government had already expedited process of industrialization with multiple supportive measures, adding that the FIEDMC had credit to complete value addition city in addition to launching M3 Industrial Estate on 4,500 acres of land, Allama Iqbal Industrial City sprawling over 3300 acres while 3,000 acres of land was also acquired for the 2nd phase of M3 industrial estate.

Moreover a business zone had also been conceived in front of M3 which will have a world class Expo Centre to hold regular exhibitions. A technical university and commercial areawould also be developed in collaboration of Germany, he said and added that just infront of the EXPO centre, 5 acres of land has been allocated for the FCCI.