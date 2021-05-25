Color & Chem online expo starts

UrduPoint.com
Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A four-day online version of Color & Chem Expo started here on Tuesday which would be continued till May 27th.

More than 55 international companies from China, Singapore, Iran, India, Turkey and Pakistan are participating in this online Expo organized by Rainbow DyeTech, Event and Conference International and Asia Dyestuff Industry Federation (ADIF) jointly.

Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA) President Khawaja Khawar Rashid briefed the media that due to the tough Covid-19 circumstances of quarantine and social distancing, this 2nd Color & Chem online Expo is again bringing together record number of industry stakeholders and businesspersons to visit online and discuss directly with the representatives of companies and enterprises of dyes, chemicals and allied industry by using this online platform.

Abdul Rahim Chughtai, Convener and Head Exhibition, welcomed the international exhibitors by addressing online and appreciated their participation in this expo.

Sharing the details about the event Rashidul Haque, Director of Event and Conference International informed that special meeting rooms have also been arranged and people can interact and talk directly with the international companies through this online portal.

A very encouraging response receives from local traders, manufacturers, and industry people about providing such a good opportunity to interact local and international buyers online as due to the current COVID-19 difficulty people are unable to travel and meet physically with the foreign companies, he added.

The exhibition will continue till 27th May 2021. To join this portal industry people can visit www.colorchemexpo.com.pk

