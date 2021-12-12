UrduPoint.com

Colorful Autumn Season In Capital Attracting People To Visit Public Parks, Picnic Spots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 11:30 AM

Colorful Autumn season in capital attracting people to visit public parks, picnic spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The mesmerizing view of colorful autumn trees of Federal capital is attracting crowds of 'nature lovers' to visit public park and picnic spots during the current ongoing autumn season where golden hues of the leaves from trees are enhancing the beauty of city.

As summer gives way to autumn season in Pakistan, it's finally the time of year where the nights get colder and long, the days get shorter, and all the leaves from trees change into multi-colored, said visitors of Rose & Jasmine garden while talking to this scribe of APP.

This season shows a totally new face of nature. The weather in this season is loved by all because it is moderate. Autumn season teaches us that even if the leaves fall, new leaves will take their place one day, said another visitor of Shakarparian.

"Apart from the clean roads and other infrastructure in capital city, the diversity of plants has also made the city very enchanting in autumn", said another citizens while enjoying attractive view of Monal.

"Islamabad city has a large number of evergreen varieties and view of leaves begin to fall in the autumn is giving spectacular view to residents", said a female visitor in street park.

Autumn season every year brings a vibrant color palette for short period of time and gives a visual treat to nature lovers, artists, photographers and sight seers, said a teacher Amna Zia.

Multi-colored leaves falling from trees is best time for photographers and artists to capture nature into their camera lens and explore the beauty of nature and create master pieces in their work, said another citizen.

No doubt the residents of capital are fortunate that the luxuriant greenery hallmarking the city is home to a variety of birds life which always attract local as well as international visitors, said a 15 year old child, adding, It is a transition period between summer and winter when all the leaves from the trees and plants change into multi-colored works of art and fall away.

It is the most comfortable weather for me. The winds are just right and the air is scented with falling leaves with multi-colored, said a 19 year old student while enjoying falling leaves in her garden.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Student Visit Gold All From Best Love

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on cent ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on centenary of founding Iraqi State

10 hours ago
 Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took po ..

Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took pole in Abu Dhabi as he looks ah ..

11 hours ago
 It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Ha ..

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Hamilton says he couldn’t answ ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.