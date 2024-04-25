Open Menu

Colorful Event Inaugurated At KHUST

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Colorful event inaugurated at KHUST

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Kohat University of Science and Technology here Thursday organized a two-day colorful Aman Mela.

The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of KHUST Professor Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin and Station Commander Brigadier Moinuddin.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor KHUST highlighted the importance of co-curricular activities for capacity building of students and said that these events should be organized for improving mental and physical health of students.

He appreciated efforts of organizers and said that these activities would be continued for betterment and improvement of youngsters that are our guarantee to usher country into phase of development and prosperity.

Later, Vice Chancellor various stalls being set up by students and lauded their talent. The event was attended by large number of students and faculty members of various departments.

