Colorful Event Inaugurated At KUST

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A two-day colorful event was organized in the name of KUST Aman Mela at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) on Thursday.

As per details, the festival was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor KUST Professor Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin and Station Commander Brigadier Moinuddin.

On this occasion, the VC said that along with academic activities, co-curricular activities help in increasing the overall mental capacity of the students.

Heads of various departments, teachers and students of KUST participated in the opening ceremony.

Later, the Vice Chancellor visited the cultural stalls and appreciated the talent of the students.

