Colorful Event Marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A vibrant ceremony to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was organized at the Special education School, Kotri, Jamshoro. ADC-I Noor ud din Hingorjo graced the occasion as the chief guest, along with other notable attendees, including the school's Khalid Suleman Khaskheli, MS DHQ Hospital Kotri Dr Barkat Ali Laghari, teachers and parents of special children.

In their speeches, the speakers highlighted the Primary purpose of observing this day, to promote the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities in all sectors of society.

They emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the challenges faced by differently-abled individuals across political, social, economic and cultural domains.

The speakers urged for compassionate treatment of such individuals, underscoring that empathy was a hallmark of humanity.

The event featured impressive performances by the students, including folk songs, dances and tableaus celebrating Sindhi culture. The performances were met with widespread applause. Additionally, the Jamshoro district administration distributed cash prizes among the students with disabilities, adding a special touch to the celebration.