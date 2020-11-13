Colorful GB Musical Night held at Annual Lok Mela

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A colourful Gilgit Baltistan musical night with variety of traditional songs here on Friday was held at Lok Virsa as part of 10-day long Lok Mela (Festival).

Eminent Folk artists and musicians including Ksahif, Abid Khan,Tanveen Ahmed,Junaid,Mnzoor Baltistani,Abdul Majeed,Nuaman,Mubarik Ali Sawan,Masood Ehsan,Ghulam Hussain,Waji Haider, Rizwan Muhammad Ameen,Amir Aman Hunzai and others enthralled the audience at the Open Air Theatre. Famous Sheedi Leva dance group and exclusive sword dance entertained the onlookers with their distinctive attire and unique dance moves.

The GB pavilion, a group of young artists and musicians in traditional dress attracted visitors with their spellbinding performance.

In addition to the provinces, the GB has participated in the festival with a contigent of more than 40 master artisans, folk artists, musicians and officials.

Folk Festival 'Lok Mela' continues in which provinces across the country are highlighting the beauty of their culture through shows of arts and crafts in provincial pavilions.