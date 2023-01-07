UrduPoint.com

Colorful Puppet Show Entertains Children, Youth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Colorful puppet show entertains children, youth

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a colorful puppet show here on Saturday to entertain children and students from various educational institutions of twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a colorful puppet show here on Saturday to entertain children and students from various educational institutions of twin cities.

The National Puppet Theater showcased the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and presented folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment for young minds to engage them in healthy activities.

The show highlighted various issues like health, education and environment etc through stories with lessons. Children along with parents attended the show.

The show is a regular feature of PNCA and National Heritage and Culture Division that promotes culture and traditions among the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training. Preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and traditional values maintain the identity of a nation and boosts the confidence of the young generation, said PNCA Director General Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

PNCA holds art and cultural activities on regular basis that involve young talent to create awareness among the masses about the cultural and traditional values.

"Involvement of students for highlighting various issues through tableaus, songs and puppet shows, give them an opportunity to understand the issues in depth through soft expressions of art," he said, adding that puppetry is a part of theater and the history of theater is connected with the history of human society which it also lead towards revolutions in shaping the society.

Performing art is a strong medium of communication and education and occupies a unique place among other arts with reflection and identification of social evils in an entertaining way, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Young Lead From

Recent Stories

Int'l moot on Material Science and Smart Materials ..

Int'l moot on Material Science and Smart Materials kicks off at Allama Iqbal Ope ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Detects No Cases of Kraken Omicron Strain - ..

Russia Detects No Cases of Kraken Omicron Strain - Consumer Safety Watchdog

1 minute ago
 Win more than 15 cars and exciting prizes at Sheik ..

Win more than 15 cars and exciting prizes at Sheikh Zayed Festival through raffl ..

12 minutes ago
 All chambers to raise voice together for economic ..

All chambers to raise voice together for economic uplift : LLahore Chamber of Co ..

14 seconds ago
 Art, Craft Bazaar kicks off at Pak-China Center

Art, Craft Bazaar kicks off at Pak-China Center

1 minute ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Ar ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union&# ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.