Colorful Sports gala ends in GU Tank Campus

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A three-day sports gala concluded at Gomal University’s Tank Campus after spreading all its colours on Monday.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shakeeb Ullah was the chief guest at the colourful concluding ceremony which was also attended by Director Tank Campus Dr. Ehsanullah Danish, Government Degree College Tank’s Principal Shabbir Ahmed, Government Degree College Ama Khel’s Principal Alam Sher, Iqra school and College’s Principal Ikramullah Mehr, Wisdom School and College’s Principal, Principal of Ideal College of Pharmacy Ehsan Kundi and a number of teachers, employees and students of Tank Campus.

Director Sports Tank Campus Noor Zaman briefed the participants in details about the Sports gala.

Addressing the event, the vice chancellor congratulated the Director of Tank Campus Dr. Ehsanullah Danish and his entire team for involving students in such a healthy activity by organizing a sports gala.

He said the provision of all possible facilities, like other universities of the country, to the students of Tank campus was among his priorities.

He said that organizing healthy and positive co-curricular activities and various seminars for the students of Tank Campus would be continued.

The vice chancellor said the Gomal University’s Tank campus was no less than a blessing for the residents of Tank and South Waziristan districts.

He informed the Director Tank Campus Dr Ehsanullah Danish and the university administration were making efforts to make own building for the campus and the land has already been acquired for the purpose.

He also congratulated the winning students who got positions in different games.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Tank Campus Dr. Ehsanullah Danish said that the sports lit hope among the students, that “one should never despair of failure in life, but remove one's deficiency and weakness. One should move forward with a new passion and desire.”

He thanked the role of teachers, employees and students of Tank Campus, the district administration, the Pakistan Army and police department for organizing a successful sports gala.

At the end of the ceremony, Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakeeb Ullah also distributed prizes among the players.