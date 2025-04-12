Colorful Spring Flower Show Held In DIKhan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A vibrant and colorful flower exhibition was held in the Cantonment area, on the occasion of spring, attracting widespread participation from educational institutions, organizations and residents.
The event featured competitive stalls set up by various organizations, celebrating the beauty of nature and community involvement.
Among the standout participants, the Cantonment board Dera secured first position for its outstanding preparations and aesthetically pleasing floral displays. The presentation drew praise for its creativity and elegance.
Educational institutions from the Cantonment area also actively took part in the event. The Cantonment Board school Dera earned second place among schools for its uniquely arranged and visually captivating flower stall, showcasing both talent and teamwork.
In addition to institutional competitions, a separate contest was held for the most beautiful home lawns within the Cantonment area.
Cantonment House claimed second place for its naturally arranged garden and impressive flower cultivation, which captured the attention of judges and visitors alike.
The exhibition drew a large number of visitors, including children, women, and the elderly. Attendees showed great interest in the stalls and appreciated the effort put into organizing such an event. Many lauded the show as a valuable initiative that not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the Cantonment but also promoted awareness about preserving the natural environment.
Participants and visitors alike emphasized that such seasonal events foster eco-friendly attitudes and offer citizens a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the charm of nature and refine their aesthetic sensibilities.
