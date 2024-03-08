Colorful Women Gala to start on Saturday

Lets’ Grow Together, a community of entrepreneurs will organize a colorful Islamabad Women Gala 2024, 'Bahar Rung' at Lok Virsa here on Saturday, featuring a number of displays of handmade products by women artisans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Lets’ Grow Together, a community of entrepreneurs will organize a colorful Islamabad Women Gala 2024, 'Bahar Rung' at Lok Virsa here on Saturday, featuring a number of displays of handmade products by women artisans.

The two-day event "Bahaar Rung" aims at promoting home based women workers and artisans while it will also pay tribute to working women who work equal to men and earn livelihood for their families.

More than 130 stalls of made in Pakistan homemade products by women entrepreneurs including a variety of lifestyle exhibits like fashion products, interior décor products, furniture, resin art, paintings, garments and jewelry etc will be displayed at Lok Virsa while some stalls will also be given to children to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship among the young minds and engage them in healthy activities.

Besides celebrating International Women's Day, the event aims at welcoming spring season and also the holy month of Ramadan with related activities.

This event is a family event which has activities for women and families who can visit the exhibition as well as enjoy local foods as our stalls are offering variety of foods for the families and visitors in a cultural environment while some stalls of imported products will also setup for income generation of women entrepreneurs, said Ambreen Haider, a leader of Lets Grow Together Community while talking to APP here Friday.

Women Gala Islamabad is a funfilled event encouraging women entrepreneurs across the country for the welfare of local community of women entrepreneurs in Islamabad.

Lets Grow Together Community is a dedicated platform for handmade, homemade, art and craft entrepreneurs especially women working with the mission to create economic opportunities. It facilitates the beneficiaries through various platforms exclusively aimed to create business opportunities for small entrepreneurs at various where artisans can display their products, share their business stories, outline their own terms, interact and network with their counterparts, she said, adding that “such events help empower women, educate children, improve health and enable communities to thrive and succeed.”