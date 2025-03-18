Colors of harmony: HUM LOG celebrates Holi with Hindu community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In a vibrant celebration of love, respect, and unity, HUM LOG on Tuesday organized a special event for the Hindu community here, radiating the true spirit of interfaith harmony in Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The gathering, filled with joy and camaraderie, saw children, women, and youth exchanging warm Holi greetings, embodying the essence of togetherness beyond religious boundaries.

The atmosphere was painted with the colors of friendship as participants wished each other Holi Mubarak and shared the joy of the festival. Boxes of sweets were distributed, symbolizing the sweetness of mutual respect and coexistence.

Prominent voices of interfaith dialogue, Haroon Sardab, James Cyprian, and Augustin Jacob addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of unity in diversity.

Their words echoed the true essence of a society where people of all faiths can coexist in peace and mutual respect.

The event stood as a testament to the rich cultural fabric of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where traditions blend seamlessly, and humanity triumphs over division.

It was more than just a celebration, it was a reaffirmation of the shared values that bind the people of Pakistan together in harmony.