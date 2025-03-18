Open Menu

Colors Of Harmony: HUM LOG Celebrates Holi With Hindu Community

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Colors of harmony: HUM LOG celebrates Holi with Hindu community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In a vibrant celebration of love, respect, and unity, HUM LOG on Tuesday organized a special event for the Hindu community here, radiating the true spirit of interfaith harmony in Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The gathering, filled with joy and camaraderie, saw children, women, and youth exchanging warm Holi greetings, embodying the essence of togetherness beyond religious boundaries.

The atmosphere was painted with the colors of friendship as participants wished each other Holi Mubarak and shared the joy of the festival. Boxes of sweets were distributed, symbolizing the sweetness of mutual respect and coexistence.

Prominent voices of interfaith dialogue, Haroon Sardab, James Cyprian, and Augustin Jacob addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of unity in diversity.

Their words echoed the true essence of a society where people of all faiths can coexist in peace and mutual respect.

The event stood as a testament to the rich cultural fabric of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where traditions blend seamlessly, and humanity triumphs over division.

It was more than just a celebration, it was a reaffirmation of the shared values that bind the people of Pakistan together in harmony.

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

3 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

3 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

3 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

5 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

5 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan