Colors of Pakistan seminar held in connection with Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A seminar and 3 days workshop on "Colors of Pakistan" was organized by the College of Art and Design and IUB Fine Arts Society in connection with the Independence Day celebrations week at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr Sumira Jawad Principal College of Art and Design University of Punjab Lahore, Prof. Dr Rafia Tahir former the Registrar University of Women Lahore gave a special lecture to the students at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall Abbasia Campus IUB. Awareness about the extraordinary work and services of renowned artists of Pakistan was provided to the students.

Among them,special briefings were given on Shakir Ali, Sadiqeen, Ustad Allah Bakhsh, Abdul Rehman Chughtai, Gul Ji, Saleema Hashmi, Zubeida Agha.

Through their great work and creations,these artists made the name of the beloved homeland famous all over the world. Later, the distinguished guests along with Principal College of Art and Design Maria Ansari and Farjad Faiz, Advisor, IUB Fine Arts Society were called on Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob. It was decided at the meeting that a National Conference of fine arts teachers and creators from across the country would be held soon at the Islamia University Bahawalpur in which recommendations would be formulated for the promotion and development of various fields of fine arts in Pakistan.