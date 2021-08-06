UrduPoint.com

Colors Of Pakistan Seminar Held In Connection With Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Colors of Pakistan seminar held in connection with Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A seminar and 3 days workshop on "Colors of Pakistan" was organized by the College of Art and Design and IUB Fine Arts Society in connection with the Independence Day celebrations week at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr Sumira Jawad Principal College of Art and Design University of Punjab Lahore, Prof. Dr Rafia Tahir former the Registrar University of Women Lahore gave a special lecture to the students at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall Abbasia Campus IUB. Awareness about the extraordinary work and services of renowned artists of Pakistan was provided to the students.

Among them,special briefings were given on Shakir Ali, Sadiqeen, Ustad Allah Bakhsh, Abdul Rehman Chughtai, Gul Ji, Saleema Hashmi, Zubeida Agha.

Through their great work and creations,these artists made the name of the beloved homeland famous all over the world. Later, the distinguished guests along with Principal College of Art and Design Maria Ansari and Farjad Faiz, Advisor, IUB Fine Arts Society were called on Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob. It was decided at the meeting that a National Conference of fine arts teachers and creators from across the country would be held soon at the Islamia University Bahawalpur in which recommendations would be formulated for the promotion and development of various fields of fine arts in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Punjab Fine Bahawalpur Independence Women IUB All From

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

1 hour ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

1 hour ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

2 hours ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.