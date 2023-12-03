Colourful Annual Day held at Happy Day School System Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The colorful Annual Day of the Happy Day school System was held with female students mesmerized by taking part in scores of events as part of the celebration by the girls campus.

Director of the Happy Day School System Dr. Syed Dawood Bukhari was the chief guest on this occasion with academic staff, teaching faculties, parents and students who enjoyed the carnival.

Along with the academic health of female students, sports are very important for physical and mental health, Director Dr. Syed Dawood Bukhari said while addressing the Annual Day of the Happy Day School System.

In order to include Peshawar female students in the provincial and national cycle, they have to be equipped with education and physically challenged besides ensuring due facilities to them so that they could actively participate in sports activities, which is not an integral part of the Academic.

Along with education, the educational institutions that provide sports opportunities for physical fitness are implementing the government orders for the promotion of education, he added.

The Annual Sports Week 2023 was organized by the Happy Day School System at Garrison Recreation Park wherein not only teaching staff, students but their parents were also there and enjoyed the performance of the loving kids.

The event started with the recitation from the Holy Quran, after which special guests Director Dr. Syed Dawood Bukhari and School Principal Maimoona Rauf opened the ceremony by cutting the ribbon.

Following the inauguration, the children presented a march past and exhibited their skills in various games including One Leg Race, Sack Race, Simple Race, Spoon and Ball Game, Kangaroo Race, Painting and Drawings Games, Balloon Race, Frog Jumping, Back to Back Race, Apple eating, Musical Chair Game, Head to Head Game, Blind Apple Eating Game, Balance the Ball on the Plate, Tennis Game etc with all the participating students in their respective colorful dresses and games which made the event a joyful moment for the participants.

At the end of the day’s event, Director Dr. Syed Dawood Bukhari and Principal of the School, Maimoona Rauf distributed medals and prizes among the winning position holders’ students. The ceremony ended with the national anthem.

APP/ijz/1350