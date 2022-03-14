Colourful celebrations of Punjab Culture Day held at Punjab Arts Council

In connection with Punjab Culture Day, Punjab Arts Council(PAC) organized a colourful celebration here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :In connection with Punjab Culture Day, Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized a colourful celebration here on Monday.

Director General Khana Farhang Iran Rawalpindi Faramars Rahmanzad was the special guest on the occasion.

The festivities began at 10 am while artisans from the Pothohar region set up stalls at PAC to show their regional artwork.

Poster making competitions were organized under the theme 'Color of Punjab' in which many students participated.

School children performances were organized in association with the All Pakistan Private school Management Association (APSAMA). The children performed Punjabi culture and folk songs.

The competitions aimed to create awareness among the children. In addition, an exhibition of paintings titled Beautiful Punjab was organized in which various artists participated. The exhibition was inaugurated by Naheed Manzoor and Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad.

Joolay Lal party from Jhelum gave stunning performances all day.

A cultural rally was also organized under the leadership of Director Waqar Ahmad to create awareness about the culture of Punjab. A platform for young singers was also provided in which the singers performed the whole day. A funny Mehfil-e-Mushaira presided by Prof Anwar Masood was also held.

Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed, Naseem Sehar, Dr Mazhar Abbas, Dr Aziz Faisal, Muhammad Arif, Saleem Akhtar, Mah Jabeen, Rukhsana Nazi, Shahbaz Chauhan, and Darshehwar presented their poetry.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Khana Farhang Iran Faramars Rahmanzad said that Pakistan has a beautiful culture while the colours of Punjab could be seen in one place. Naheed Manzoor said that Pakistan's beautiful culture was famous worldwide. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that it was a commendable initiative of the Punjab government that Culture Day was being celebrated all over Punjab. A large number of people attended the one-day celebrations of Punjab Culture Day.