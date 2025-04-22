Colourful closing ceremony of RWU’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala

The colourful closing ceremony of Rawalpindi Women University’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala was held on Tuesday in which students from various departments presented impressive displays of march past, aerobics, and martial arts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The colourful closing ceremony of Rawalpindi Women University’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala was held on Tuesday in which students from various departments presented impressive displays of march past, aerobics, and martial arts.

The Sports Gala, organized by the Sports Society from April 18 to 22, featured competitions in badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war, ludo, races, lemon-and-spoon race, and chess, with active participation from students, faculty, and staff.

Shazia Rizwan, being chief guest on the occasion appreciated the Punjab government’s efforts under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to empower women in all fields. She assured full support for improving sports facilities at the university.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal said that Rawalpindi Women University is committed to empowering female students in all areas, aligning with CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision.

She highlighted the university’s investment in sports, coaching, and policies, which have boosted students’ confidence. "Notably, blind student Shumaila Karim was selected for the Pakistan-Australia Blind cricket Tournament, which remained a great encouragement", she said.

Dr. Kamal shared achievements of the university including hosting the All Pakistan Women’s Rowing Inter-University Championship with 14 teams, Organizing the All Pakistan Chess Inter-University Championship with 21 teams, the university's student winning a silver medal in the PM Talent Hunt Judo Event and many other achievements.

Prizes were distributed among top performers.