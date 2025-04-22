Open Menu

Colourful Closing Ceremony Of RWU’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 09:35 PM

Colourful closing ceremony of RWU’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala

The colourful closing ceremony of Rawalpindi Women University’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala was held on Tuesday in which students from various departments presented impressive displays of march past, aerobics, and martial arts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The colourful closing ceremony of Rawalpindi Women University’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala was held on Tuesday in which students from various departments presented impressive displays of march past, aerobics, and martial arts.

The Sports Gala, organized by the Sports Society from April 18 to 22, featured competitions in badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war, ludo, races, lemon-and-spoon race, and chess, with active participation from students, faculty, and staff.

Shazia Rizwan, being chief guest on the occasion appreciated the Punjab government’s efforts under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to empower women in all fields. She assured full support for improving sports facilities at the university.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal said that Rawalpindi Women University is committed to empowering female students in all areas, aligning with CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision.

She highlighted the university’s investment in sports, coaching, and policies, which have boosted students’ confidence. "Notably, blind student Shumaila Karim was selected for the Pakistan-Australia Blind cricket Tournament, which remained a great encouragement", she said.

Dr. Kamal shared achievements of the university including hosting the All Pakistan Women’s Rowing Inter-University Championship with 14 teams, Organizing the All Pakistan Chess Inter-University Championship with 21 teams, the university's student winning a silver medal in the PM Talent Hunt Judo Event and many other achievements.

Prizes were distributed among top performers.

Recent Stories

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation cal ..

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay

18 minutes ago
 AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

4 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

4 minutes ago
 By-election schedule announced for PP-52

By-election schedule announced for PP-52

4 minutes ago
 CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boos ..

CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export

4 minutes ago
 Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP ..

Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti

4 minutes ago
CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in ..

CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif

12 minutes ago
 Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah

12 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing c ..

Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing case

12 minutes ago
 Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to fac ..

Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to facilitate the business community

12 minutes ago
 Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one de ..

Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one dealer

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockc ..

Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan