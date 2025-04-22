Colourful Closing Ceremony Of RWU’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 09:35 PM
The colourful closing ceremony of Rawalpindi Women University’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala was held on Tuesday in which students from various departments presented impressive displays of march past, aerobics, and martial arts
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The colourful closing ceremony of Rawalpindi Women University’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala was held on Tuesday in which students from various departments presented impressive displays of march past, aerobics, and martial arts.
The Sports Gala, organized by the Sports Society from April 18 to 22, featured competitions in badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war, ludo, races, lemon-and-spoon race, and chess, with active participation from students, faculty, and staff.
Shazia Rizwan, being chief guest on the occasion appreciated the Punjab government’s efforts under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to empower women in all fields. She assured full support for improving sports facilities at the university.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal said that Rawalpindi Women University is committed to empowering female students in all areas, aligning with CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision.
She highlighted the university’s investment in sports, coaching, and policies, which have boosted students’ confidence. "Notably, blind student Shumaila Karim was selected for the Pakistan-Australia Blind cricket Tournament, which remained a great encouragement", she said.
Dr. Kamal shared achievements of the university including hosting the All Pakistan Women’s Rowing Inter-University Championship with 14 teams, Organizing the All Pakistan Chess Inter-University Championship with 21 teams, the university's student winning a silver medal in the PM Talent Hunt Judo Event and many other achievements.
Prizes were distributed among top performers.
Recent Stories
Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances
19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
By-election schedule announced for PP-52
CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export
Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti
CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah
Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing case
Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to facilitate the business community
Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one dealer
Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
By-election schedule announced for PP-524 minutes ago
-
CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export4 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti4 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif12 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing case12 minutes ago
-
Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to facilitate the business community12 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one dealer12 minutes ago
-
SU Celebrates Earth Day with Tree Plantation and Climate Awareness Walk7 minutes ago
-
Food security at risk: International experts urge action on soil degradation and climate challenges ..7 minutes ago
-
Colourful closing ceremony of RWU’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala7 minutes ago
-
Earth Day 2025: Islamabad launches fruit orchard plantation drive7 minutes ago