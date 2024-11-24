Colourful Events Held In Connection With World Children Day
Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Colourful events, education exhibitions and seminars were organised by the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in connection with the World Children's Day in different districts, including Khairpur Mirs, Sukkur and Ghotki.
The event was celebrated in Village Muhammad Khan Lound District Ghotki under the EPI Demand Generation Project funded by UNICEF in partnership with RSPN by SRSO in district Ghotki.
The SRSO-EPI project team conducted different activities with children and the community to aware of the rights of children and promote children's rights and well-being. They said that each year WCD reminds us that children are our shared responsibility and must be protected from all forms of abuse, violence, and discrimination.
They emphasized to community members to ensure full vaccination courses for the children as a basic right to protect future generations.
The SRSO organized another event under the theme "Bright Minds Big Dreams” at EMO Govt. High school Sami District Khairpur and Government Elementary School Numaish, Sukkur to celebrate World Children’s Day on November 20th where students presented speeches, songs poem recitations, science models, and games to showcase their skills and talent with all.
SRSO-Social Service Sector Sr. Manager, School Coordinator, headmaster, Teachers, and others participated in the event to encourage and appreciate the students.
