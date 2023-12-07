Colourful 'Islamabad Women Gala 2023' to starts on Dec 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Federal capital is gearing up for a burst of colour as 'Islamabad Women Gala 2023', organized by Lets’ Grow Together, community is set to unfold its vibrant canvas on December 9 here at the Pak China Friendship Center.

This two-day extravaganza aims to spotlight the talents of women artisans and home-based workers.

Around 150 stalls will showcase a kaleidoscope of made-in-Pakistan products, ranging from fashion items, interior décor, furniture, resin art, paintings, garments to exquisite jewellery.

The invitation extends to all, with a focus on encouraging families to revel in the cultural ambiance while savouring local cuisines.

Ambreen Haider, the leader of Lets Grow Together Community, emphasized the event's broader impact on income generation for women entrepreneurs.

Imported product stalls contribute to this economic drive, creating a diverse marketplace.

This Gala is more than just a fun-filled event; it's a testament to Lets Grow Together's mission - creating economic opportunities.

As an active community, LGT provides a platform for artisans to showcase their products, share stories, and build networks.

Ambreen Haider believes such events empower women, educate children, improve health, and contribute to thriving communities.

LGT is a community dedicated to supporting and empowering women, contributing to socio-economic development in urban slums.

Their initiative empowers women, fostering financial independence, self-esteem, and sustainable skills for life.

Ambreen Haider concluded with a powerful statement: "The LGT community operates on a self-help basis, providing a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs. Our belief in 'buy local, support local' propels our community's significant growth."