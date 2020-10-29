UrduPoint.com
Colourful Rally Took In Connection Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:31 PM

Colourful rally took in connection of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

A colorful Eid Milad-ul-Nabi rally has been taken out in connection of birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the Jammat Ahle Sunat Sukkur chapter here on Thursday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A colorful Eid Milad-ul-Nabi rally has been taken out in connection of birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the Jammat Ahle Sunat Sukkur chapter here on Thursday evening.

Enthusiastic rally participants, who attended the rally in large number, recited loud Darood Sharif and Naats to express their feelings and devotion for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and to show full religious attachment.

Almost every road of the city was flocked by joyful and enthusiastic followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and they were trying to make it a very special and unique day, according to its great importance, with best festivities in their reach.

Every street of the Sukkur has been decorated with colorful lights and flags. All key buildings in whole city have been decorated fully while people have garnished their homes and streets in similar manner.

